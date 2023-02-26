Get The Look: Celebrity Stylist Alexander Armand Shows Us How To Recreate Quinta Brunson’s NAACP Awards Hair

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

We’re still on a high from the glitz and glamour of last night’s NAACP Awards. The who’s who of Black Hollywood gathered to celebrate the best of the best in music, film, and entertainment. We had lots of great fashion moments, but one of our favorites of the night was Quinta Brunson.

Celebrity hair stylist Alexander Armand used the Dove CROWN collection to execute Brunson’s flawless look.

“We wanted to showcase a strong yet fun, natural defined, textured curl look on the red carpet showcasing the right amount of volume and a beautiful shape!” Armand explained.

Read on as he shares the details on how he executed Brunson’s gorgeous hair.

“First, I prepped the hair with the Dove CROWN Collection Scalp Care Sulfate-Free Shampoo ($7.99) & Dove CROWN Collection Hydration Restore Conditioner ($7.99) which are both vegan free ensuring clean and hydrated tresses!

I then used the Dove CROWN Collection Defining Shaping Butter Cream ($7.99) to add weightless moisture and shine by adding just the right amount of definition to the textured look!

To finish the look, I used the Dove Style + Care Extra Hold Hairspray ($6) to ensure that Quinta’s hair would hold up and stay in place throughout the day and not separate!

Get The Look: Celebrity Stylist Alexander Armand Shows Us How To Recreate Quinta Brunson’s NAACP Awards Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com