Celebrity Groomer & MUA Tara Lauren Shares The Details On Method Man’s Skincare Routine For The NAACP Awards

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

We’re still on a high from the glitz and glamour of last night’s NAACP Awards. The who’s who of Black Hollywood gathered to celebrate the best of the best in music, film, and entertainment. We had lots of great fashion moments, but one of our favorites of the night was Method Man.

Celebrity men’s groomer and makeup artist Tara Lauren prepped three-time NAACP Image Award Winner, actor, producer, and legendary rapper Method Man for the red carpet by exclusively using award-winning men’s grooming brand Bevel.

Focusing mostly on skincare and skin maintenance, Lauren shares her step-by-step breakdown on how to achieve Method Man’s look.

Get the look

“To get the look, on Cliff “Method Man” Smith’s freshly cleaned skin I applied the Bevel 2-in-1 Exfoliating Pads. Apply these gently to skin, avoiding areas freshly shaven. The toning pads contains Glycolic Acid and Witch Hazel, which not only provide great exfoliation but also aid in balancing oil production and minimizing the appearance of blemishes. The Bevel 2-in-1 Exfoliating Pads also include Aloe Vera, leaving the skin fresh, clean and the perfect base for a red carpet.

I followed up with the Bevel Moisturizing Face Gel. The consistency of the gel is lightweight, includes Vitamins A and C, and reduces and protects you from current and future skin damage. I love how it leaves the skin smooth and moisturized, while combating dryness, and giving the appearance of supple skin with a healthy glow.

The Bevel Body Lotion is a must. It’s best to apply the lotion on clean damp skin after a shower, to lock in the 24-hr moisture, which is provided by the trio of Shea butter, Argon Oil and Vitamin E. To make sure my clients are truly shining on the red carpet, I normally apply this lotion as a final touch to ensure every handshake feels smooth, and every picture captured showcases soft skin. I particularly love the scent of the Supreme Oak, it is subtle enough to pair well with any cologne you decide to add to complete the look,” she explained.

DON’T MISS…

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Celebrity Groomer & MUA Tara Lauren Shares The Details On Method Man’s Skincare Routine For The NAACP Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com