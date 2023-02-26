Uh oh, was shade just thrown?! As we gear up for the highly anticipated Verzuz between Jermaine Dupri and Diddy comments have been made. ATL hitmaker answers the question on if he believes his catalog is better than Diddy’s, “I mean I think that’s preference on how everybody else feel…my catalog is my catalog I will say that.”
The Grammy Award-winning producer got into detail on the difference between his work and Diddy’s, “I wrote most of the sh”t in my catalog”. Following that were chuckles throughout the room.
We love to see some friendly competition!
Shots Fired: Jermaine Dupri on Diddy, “I Wrote Most of The Sh*t in My Catalog” was originally published on majicatl.com
Da Brat Reveals She's Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
Anita Baker’s Return To The Stage Featured Two Surprise Guests [Photos]
Twitter Clowns Lori Harvey & Damson Idris’ Red Carpet Debut
Karl Malone Named Judge Of NBA Dunk Contest, Twitter Remembers Dark Past When He Impregnated A 13-Year-Old
SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She’s Pregnant
Black Love: 12 Sexy Black Celebrity Couples
Ciara Poses For The ‘Gram In A White Ensemble We Love
Boston Celtic Jaylen Brown Reportedly Dating Model Bernice Burgos, Twitter Outraged With Age Difference
