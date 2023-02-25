Sherri Shepherd Reflects On Winning An NAACP Image Award With Niecy Nash

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Sherri Shepherd is celebrating her recent NAACP Image Award in the best way possible, alongside her bestie Niecy Nash!

The ladies both won an award at the annual awards show with Sherri Shepherd winning the award for Outstanding Talk Series for her daytime talk show, Sherri, and Niecy Nash winning the award for Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special for her role in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

To celebrate the big win, the talk show host took to Instagram to celebrate her and her bestie’s big accomplishment, posting a video of the two winners together along with the caption, “Over 25 years ago, we use to sit in her mother’s house (because she lived in the back room with her babies) and we dreamed… we dreamed & did play pretend. We knew there was something out there that was better. @niecynash1 and I both won an @naacpimageawards last nite and we couldn’t be more proud of each other’s success. We have been together through the dark times and rejoiced with each other in the good times. I get on her last and she gets on my nerves, she is terribly bossy and I don’t listen. But no matter what, we are always there for each other. To see her living this life fills my heart with joy because I know what she has gone through and sacrificed to be in this place. Love you Friend! . And may we keep winning together #sherrishepherd #niecynash #bestfriends #naacpimageawards #outstandingactress #outstandingtalkshow #outstandingpodcast #weworkedhard itgetsbetter #tigolebitties #bigboobsproblems”

Check out the adorable video below.

The NAACP Image Awards airs tonight at 8pm.

