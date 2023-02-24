PUMA And Laquan Smith Drop Glamorous Athleisure Collection

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Your athleisure wear just got an upgrade. Famed fashion designer Laquan Smith has teamed up with the veteran athletic brand PUMA to bring the PUMA X LAQUAN SMITH Collection to the world.

PUMA and Laquan Smith are known for their innovative designs that have plagued the fashion industry for years. And after debuting a snipped of their collection at New York Fashion Week 2023, the mega house brands have officially dropped their line of athleisure apparel and sneakers, and its worth the hype.

The PUMA X LAQUAN SMITH collection merges athleisure wear with luxury. This collection features some of PUMA’s most popular footwear, like the Kosmo Rider and RS-X, with a touch of the Laquan Smith flair. The collection’s sneakers feature metallic-silver details and patterned uppers. The apparel, which includes corset tops, bodysuits, and eye-catching leggings, also comes equipped with metallic detailing, sharp lines, and various quality materials that give each piece a luxury feel. This collection is dripping with swag and is definitely for the fashionista who loves to marry couture and comfort when styling.

The PUMA x LAQUAN SMITH collection retails between $60-$120. It is available now exclusively at select Foot Locker stores and on FootLocker.com. It will soon be available on PUMA.com.

Which looks are your favorite from this popping collection?

