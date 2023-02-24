Charges Against Jarrett Hobbs Dropped, Attorneys Reach Settlement For Brutal Beating

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The charges against Jarrett Hobbs, the 41-year-old black man who was brutally attacked by officers in his jail cell, have been dropped, according to his attorneys.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Hobb’s attorneys announced that the Glynn County District Attorney’s Office dropped all criminal charges against Hobbs including the charges for assault, battery and obstruction of justice, which deputies filed after the beating.

Harry Daniels and Bakari Sellers, the civil rights attorneys who represent Jarrett Hobbs, also said they have reached a significant settlement agreement with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office to resolve all civil claims coming out of the incident.

The amount of the settlement has not been released to the public.

“Let’s be clear: no one deserves to be beaten like that,” Daniels said of the September 3 beating. “This settlement doesn’t make up for that, not by a long shot. But, at the end of the day, Mr. Hobbs’ charges were dropped, the officers who beat him have been charged and this settlement gives him and his family a new way forward. That’s something we can all be proud of.”

In September Jarrett Hobbs was beaten mercilessly by several Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the Camden County Detention Center.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested three officers with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the brutal beating of Jarrett Hobbs.

Officers Braxton Massey, Mason Garrick, and Ryan Biegel were arrested and booked into the same Detention center where they mercilessly beat Hobbs. All three men were charged with battery of an inmate and violating the oath of office.

GBI launched its investigation after a video of the attack went viral online.

Hobbs’ attorneys have also requested that the DOJ investigate whether the officers involved violated Hobbs’ civil rights and potentially committed a hate crime.

“While we’re proud of this settlement and we’re for Mr. Hobbs, this is only one step of a long journey,” Sellers said. “The stories of abuse and corruption surrounding this detention center and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are beyond disturbing and those responsible must be held accountable.”

Jarrett Hobbs’ attorneys formally requested the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the Camden County Sheriff’s Office back in November citing the Hobbs beating as well the August 2022 killing of Latoya James, the 37-year-old unarmed black woman shot and killed by Camden County Deputies.

The post Charges Against Jarrett Hobbs Dropped, Attorneys Reach Settlement For Brutal Beating appeared first on NewsOne.

Charges Against Jarrett Hobbs Dropped, Attorneys Reach Settlement For Brutal Beating was originally published on newsone.com