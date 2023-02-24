Freeway Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Debut Album

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

As we approach the 20th anniversary of Freeway’s debut album “Philadelphia Freeway”, we got the Philly legend to chop it up with our own Mina SayWhat about the most memorable behind-the-scenes stories in making the album! Freeway starts from the beginning of his music career where he got into some trouble with law enforcement before he was finally able to flourish as an artist. “I got arrested for possession with intent to deliver back in ’99 — Beans said ‘soon as you get off house arrest you gon’ be right wit’ me’. I get off house arrest and I was right with him.” said Freeway. “2000 the dynasty album hustler came out, I landed 1-800 hustler — and after that, I never looked back.”

Freeway says there was many moments that stood out to him in the making of the album, vividly recalls the making of the hit single “What We Do” featuring Beanie Siegel and Jay-z. “Jay was in the living room playing pool, I called him in to originally say the ‘keep going’ — he sat on the table mumbling to himself for like five to ten minutes– then he went into the booth, one take! I was like ‘oh my god it’s going down!’” Freeway said.

Today, “What We Do” has over 22 million streams on youtube, made an appearance Billboard’s Hot 100 and Billboards Hot Hip-Hop and R&B, and is a staple in the Philadelphia and hip-hop community

