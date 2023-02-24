Ben Stiller Will Not Apologize For Robert Downey Jr. Blackface In “Tropic Thunder”

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Ben Stiller will not back down from the decision to have Robert Downey Jr. wear blackface in the 2008 film Tropic Thunder. Stiller, 57, went on social media earlier this week to address a specific Black Twitterer who asked him to “stop apologizing for doing [Tropic Thunder].”

“I make no apologies for Tropic Thunder. Don’t know who told you that,” Stiller responded. “It’s always been a controversial movie since when we opened. Proud of it and the work everyone did on it.”

Stiller produced, directed, and acted in Tropic Thunder, which garnered much praise as well as controversy when it first came out. The movie was attacked for its liberal use of the R-Word and claims of potential anti-Semitism.

In the flick (which is a movie-within-a-movie), Downey Jr. played an Australian method actor [named Kirk Lazarus] who undergoes “pigmentation alteration” so he can take on the role of a Black character who subsequently acts like “a Vietnamese lead farmer.” And he has addressed the criticism in the past, too.

Downey Jr. appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience three years ago. He and host Joe Rogan discussed whether a movie like Tropic Thunder could even be produced in today’s cultural climate.

“I think that it’s never an excuse to do something that’s out of place and out of its time, but to me, it blasted the cap on [the issue],” the actor said. “I think having a moral psychology is job one. Sometimes, you just gotta go, ‘Yeah, I effed up.’”

“In my defense,” he added, “Tropic Thunder is about how wrong [blackface] is, so I take exception.” Downey Jr. saw the role of Kirk Lazarus as a commentary on “the insane self-involved hypocrisy of artists and what they think they’re allowed to do on occasion.”

“[Ben] knew exactly what the vision for this was, he executed it, it was impossible to not have it be an offensive nightmare of a movie,” he also added. “And 90 percent of my Black friends were like, ‘Dude, that was great.’ I can’t disagree with [the other 10 percent], but I know where my heart lies.”

Ben Stiller Will Not Apologize For Robert Downey Jr. Blackface In “Tropic Thunder” was originally published on cassiuslife.com