Rihanna Set To Perform ‘Lift Me Up” At 2023 Oscars

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Just weeks removed from her 2023 Super Bowl performance, Rihanna’s ready to hit the stage again.

This time, it’ll be at the Oscars on March 12, where she’ll perform the somber “Lift Me Up” from Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“Lift Me Up” was co-written by Rihanna, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and the movie’s director Ryan Coogler and is nominated for best original song of the year. However, it’s even more meaningful for the singer, as it marks her first-ever Academy Award nomination.

The sequel was also nominated for best costume design thanks to Ruth E. Carter’s impeccable work, as well as best in visual effects and makeup and hairstyling. Wakanda Forever also earned Angela Bassett some new titles. Her Best Supporting Actress nomination makes her the first-ever woman, the first person of color, and the first Marvel Studios actor nominated for a comic book adaptation.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Ryan Coogler revealed he got Rihanna out of her musical hiatus to do “Lift Me Up” because she saw the trailer and wanted to be a part of it.

“It’s her experience with loss in there, and her being a mother. She’s a new person now. [Parenthood] changes you to your core. I hear it in her voice,” says Coogler. “It’s her, but it’s a new her.”

After her Super Bowl performance, Rihanna revealed why she decided to perform after previously turning it down, telling British Vogue, “There’s still a lot of mending to be done in my eyes, but it’s powerful to break those doors, and have representation at such a high, high level and a consistent level.”

The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday, March 12, at 8 pm EST.

Rihanna Set To Perform ‘Lift Me Up” At 2023 Oscars was originally published on cassiuslife.com