De La Soul Bandmates Pay Tribute to Trugoy: “A Great Loss To Us And The Entire Hip-Hop Community”

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Dave Jolicoeur, better known to hip-hop fans as De La Soul‘s Trugoy the Dove, passed away at the age of 54 earlier this month. He was part of the groundbreaking hip-hop trio who put the Native Tongues squad on the map with their 1989 release 3 Feet High and Rising.

Now his bandmates Kevin “Posdnuos” Mercer and Vincent “Maseo” Mason, are paying homage to their fallen bandmate on social media.

“You were the heart of our group,” Posdnuos wrote. “You brought so much creativity, energy, and passion to our music, and your influence will be felt for years to come. Your passing is a great loss not only to us, but also to the entire hip-hop community. You were a true artist who used music to inspire and uplift others, and you will be deeply missed by all who knew you.”

He added, “We would like to say thank you Dave for being a big brother. Thank you for being a friend. Thank you for the wise words placed in your verses. Thank you for the music you produced that is loved by so many…for now on when we perform “Ring Ring Ring Ha Ha Hey” we will say “2-2-2-2-222 we got an angel in heaven who can talk to you.”

Maseo also posted, saying that he and Posdnuos would ensure the group’s legacy was maintained and providing some insight into their relationship.

“I want to truly thank you for having the birds eye view of our collective vision to be a group. Before Trugoy The Dove, I met J.D. Dove aside being called Dave in 1985,” he said. “I remember your mom calling you Dove, so you’ve always had wings, so go on and fly into the light, Merce and I will make sure your legacy is well preserved. ‘We Are De La Soul’ for life and after life, but obviously, it will never be the same.”

Maseo also shared that he and Jolicouer had found peace in their relationship as “brothers” and that the trio had already shared with each other what they wanted done in case any of them were to pass away.

“On one end I’m happy you no longer have to suffer the pain of your condition but on the other hand I’m extremely upset at the fact that you’re not here to celebrate and enjoy what we worked and fought so hard to achieve…Let me just end off by saying I am very content and more than reassured about our relationship as brothers because we discussed it thoroughly and solidified what is necessary just in case something happened to any of us, but who would’ve thought so soon when there was so much to live for.”

Though no details were shared about Jolicoeur’s cause of death, he acknowledged that he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2016’s “Royalty Capes” and was wearing a device that would shock his heart back into rhythm if need be.

No funeral arrangements have yet been announced. Jolicoeur’s passing is particularly painful as the group struggled for years to clear samples to allow their work to be played on streaming sites. Just recently, the group was able to resolve those issues and was expected to release its catalog online in March.

De La Soul Bandmates Pay Tribute to Trugoy: “A Great Loss To Us And The Entire Hip-Hop Community” was originally published on cassiuslife.com