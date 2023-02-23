Rihanna Will Perform ‘Lift Me Up’ At The Oscars

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna is gearing up to hit the stage again. This time, the Bajan beauty will bless fans with a performance at the 95th Academy Awards. According to Billboard, Rih will perform her Grammy award-winning song Lift Me Up during the ceremony on March 12. The beautiful lullaby appears on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Fans will be watching closely to see if the singer’s burgeoning baby bump has grown even more since her Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance and some diehard Navy-goers are speculating if the star will use the big opportunity to premiere new music. Well, we will just have to wait and see.

Rihanna is nominated for an Oscar

Rihanna could earn an Oscar for her dreamy hit on the Black Panther 2 soundtrack. Earlier this year, “Lift Me Up” was nominated for Best Original Song, earning the Fenty Beauty founder her first Oscar nomination. If she wins, the superstar will celebrate the historic award with Tems, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson, who all helped co-write the hit smash. The group wrote the song in honor of the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman. The 43-year-old Emmy award-winning actor died in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer.

Other nominees for Best Original Song include Diane Warren’s “Applause” from Tell It like a Woman, “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick (music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop); “Naatu Naatu” from RRR (music by M.M. Keeravaani, lyrics by Chandrabose) and “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once (music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne).

Rihanna’s forthcoming Oscar performance serves as a great follow-up to last year’s show where Beyoncé put on an incredible performance of “Be Alive” from King Richard. We know she is going to pull out all of the stops for this one!

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the coveted award ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

DON’T MISS…

5 Unforgettable Rihanna Performances

Rihanna Drops Sexy Perfume Teaser; Sparks New Music Rumors

Rihanna Will Perform ‘Lift Me Up’ At The Oscars was originally published on hellobeautiful.com