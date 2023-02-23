Nicki Minaj Brings Back Her Chopstick Buns For ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’ Cover Art

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

After a three-month social media hiatus, Nicki Minaj popped up on our timelines to tease new music and new visuals. The Queen rapper, who was recently spotted turning up at Trinidad Carnival, switched it up in a clip from her new song red Ruby Da Sleeze. ‘Chun Li’ Nicki seemingly makes a return as she rocks two braided pink and red buns by Arrogant Tae, who jumped in her comments section to let fans know he was behind the look.

According to Nicki’s Instagram post, fans can expect the bashment-inspired tune on 3/3 along with a broadcast of her popular Queen Radio. Nicki then released the official cover art for the single.

Since giving birth to her baby boy, affectionately known as Papa Bear, Nicki has prioritized motherhood while enjoying her riches behind the walls of her luxurious mansion. She dropped a hot verse on Fivio Foreign’s 2022 Summer sleeper We Go Up, took to the stage to accept her MTV Video Vanguard Award, and performed at Powerhouse, but remained mostly out of the spotlight.

The Barbz have been awaiting the return of their queen and are swarming over the mention of new music. With the new music and an upcoming episode of Queen Radio, expect the outspoken femcee to be in the headlines.

Nicki Minaj Brings Back Her Chopstick Buns For ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’ Cover Art was originally published on hellobeautiful.com