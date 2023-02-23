Elliott Wilson Launches ‘THORO’ On TIDAL Exploring A Day In A Life With Rappers

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Elliott Wilson is looking to push the culture further. He has launched a new show on TIDAL exploring a day in the life with rap talent.

As spotted on Hip Hop N More the esteemed journalist has another trick up his sleeve. This week he announced his new THORO show where he links with an MC and spends time with them throughout all of their travels; personally and professionally.

For the launch, the Rap Radar Podcast co-host met up with the East Atlanta, Georgia native in his hometown of Dekalb County. The duo visit his former home of the Paradise East Apartments to see where it all started for the “Hell Shell” rapper. They then head to a nearby Texaco station (where there is currently a mural of Nudy up) then join the rest of his team for lamb chops at a eatery called Cheetah Lounge.

Wilson expressed his enthusiasm regarding the experience in a Tweet. “Welcome to #Thoro I spent a day in the Eastside of Atlanta with @PDE_YOUNGNUDY He is charismatic and hilarious.” he wrote. You can view the preview to the first episode above and hear the full audio on TIDAL here.

The post Elliott Wilson Launches ‘THORO’ On TIDAL Exploring A Day In A Life With Rappers appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

