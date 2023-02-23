Talks of Cher & Alexander “AE” Edwards Possibly Eloping Has Sons Extra Upset, Allegedly

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

76-year-old Cher is drunk in love with her young boo, 37-year-old Alexander “AE” Edwards. Rumor has it Cher is thinking about eloping with him, and her sons are unhappy about the news.

Talk of engagement between the unlikely love birds began floating when Cher posted a photo of a massive diamond ring “given” to her by AE, but according to sources, that was not the case.

Spotted on Dlisted on sources are now saying there is a chance Cher and AE are considering eloping, and her sons, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman, are S A L T Y.

Per Dlisted:

They allegedly want Mama Cher to stop seeing the younger man who they believe is after her for her money and industry access, and she’s reportedly thinking about cutting them out of her will because of it. This rumor should be taken with an entire salt lick because fighting with Cher about dating a younger dude is like fighting with a fish for swimming!

Her sons also seem to think the relationship is ridiculous, but for opposite reasons than their love-struck mother.

RadarOnline reports the family beef is over Cher’s $360 million fortune and the possibility she and AE are heading to Vegas for a shotgun wedding.

Is AE Only Dating Cher For Her Money?

“Cher is mad at them she’s ready to cut them out of her life completely,” according to a source. “She’s been hell-bent on marrying this guy and is speaking to her lawyers about adjusting her will to make AE her sole beneficiary.”

Another source paints AE as a bum just dating the iconic singer for her money. “He’s barely paid for anything since he and Cher met in Paris last September,” the source says.

Regardless of what the sources are saying, Cher is telling AE I got you babe and does not care what anyone thinks.

Well, if your thing is hobosexuals, Cher, you go on and be great, and don’t let anyone tell you who you should spend your money and time with.

—

Photo: joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The post Talks of Cher & Alexander “AE” Edwards Possibly Eloping Has Sons Extra Upset, Allegedly appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Talks of Cher & Alexander “AE” Edwards Possibly Eloping Has Sons Extra Upset, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com