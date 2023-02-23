Red Bull Dance Your Style Competition Releases 2023 U.S. Lineups

Red Bull Dance Your Style, the leading all-styles one-on-one dance competition, will launch its U.S. tour of battles beginning next month and through the spring season. The competition kicks off in Memphis ahead of a weekend showdown in Chicago.
Dance Your Style pits dancers of all disciplines, which include house, popping, breaking, Hip-Hop, house, and more, going against one another in a bracket-style competition in eight regions across the states. The regional qualifiers will produce winners that will face off against each other in the Red Bull Dance Your Style U.S. Finals.
Chicago will host the U.S. Finals for the first time this year at the Morton Salt Factory, which will feature 16 regional champions and runner-ups as they step up to the plate to grab the championship honors. Also this year, Dance Your Style pops up in three new cities: Baltimore, Denver, and Charlotte, and we’ll share the full slate of stops below.
March 25: Red Bull Dance Your Style Memphis
April 1: Red Bull Dance Your Style Los Angeles
April 8: Red Bull Dance Your Style Tampa
April 16: Red Bull Dance Your Style Boston
April 21: Red Bull Dance Your Style Baltimore
April 22: Red Bull Dance Your Style Denver
May 5: Red Bull Dance Your Style Oakland
May 6: Red Bull Dance Your Style Charlotte
May 18-29: Red Bull Dance Your Style USA Weekender in Chicago @ Morton Salt Factory
“Red Bull Dance Your Style is a space where you can witness amazing artistry from all over the globe. The dance community is filled with so many different voices and backgrounds, so it’s important to amplify all styles of dance that people might not be aware of, says The Crown, winner of the 2022 U.S. Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final, in a statement. “Each year, this competition offers an inside look at everything dance has to offer, and it’s an endless celebration of cultures entwining.”
To learn more about Red Bull Dance Your Style, please click here. Please CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.
—
Photo: Red Bull
The post Red Bull Dance Your Style Competition Releases 2023 U.S. Lineups appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Red Bull Dance Your Style Competition Releases 2023 U.S. Lineups was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Da Brat Reveals She's Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Anita Baker’s Return To The Stage Featured Two Surprise Guests [Photos]
-
Twitter Clowns Lori Harvey & Damson Idris’ Red Carpet Debut
-
Karl Malone Named Judge Of NBA Dunk Contest, Twitter Remembers Dark Past When He Impregnated A 13-Year-Old
-
SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She’s Pregnant
-
Black Love: 12 Sexy Black Celebrity Couples
-
Ciara Poses For The ‘Gram In A White Ensemble We Love
-
Da Brat Reveals She's Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Anita Baker’s Return To The Stage Featured Two Surprise Guests [Photos]
-
Twitter Clowns Lori Harvey & Damson Idris’ Red Carpet Debut
-
Karl Malone Named Judge Of NBA Dunk Contest, Twitter Remembers Dark Past When He Impregnated A 13-Year-Old
-
SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She’s Pregnant
-
Black Love: 12 Sexy Black Celebrity Couples
-
Ciara Poses For The ‘Gram In A White Ensemble We Love