Red Bull Dance Your Style Competition Releases 2023 U.S. Lineups

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Red Bull Dance Your Style, the leading all-styles one-on-one dance competition, will launch its U.S. tour of battles beginning next month and through the spring season. The competition kicks off in Memphis ahead of a weekend showdown in Chicago.

Dance Your Style pits dancers of all disciplines, which include house, popping, breaking, Hip-Hop, house, and more, going against one another in a bracket-style competition in eight regions across the states. The regional qualifiers will produce winners that will face off against each other in the Red Bull Dance Your Style U.S. Finals.

Chicago will host the U.S. Finals for the first time this year at the Morton Salt Factory, which will feature 16 regional champions and runner-ups as they step up to the plate to grab the championship honors. Also this year, Dance Your Style pops up in three new cities: Baltimore, Denver, and Charlotte, and we’ll share the full slate of stops below.

March 25: Red Bull Dance Your Style Memphis

April 1: Red Bull Dance Your Style Los Angeles

April 8: Red Bull Dance Your Style Tampa

April 16: Red Bull Dance Your Style Boston

April 21: Red Bull Dance Your Style Baltimore

April 22: Red Bull Dance Your Style Denver

May 5: Red Bull Dance Your Style Oakland

May 6: Red Bull Dance Your Style Charlotte

May 18-29: Red Bull Dance Your Style USA Weekender in Chicago @ Morton Salt Factory

“Red Bull Dance Your Style is a space where you can witness amazing artistry from all over the globe. The dance community is filled with so many different voices and backgrounds, so it’s important to amplify all styles of dance that people might not be aware of, says The Crown, winner of the 2022 U.S. Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final, in a statement. “Each year, this competition offers an inside look at everything dance has to offer, and it’s an endless celebration of cultures entwining.”

To learn more about Red Bull Dance Your Style, please click here. Please CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

—

Photo: Red Bull

The post Red Bull Dance Your Style Competition Releases 2023 U.S. Lineups appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Red Bull Dance Your Style Competition Releases 2023 U.S. Lineups was originally published on hiphopwired.com