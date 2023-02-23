Cowboys Receiver CeeDee Lamb Salutes Kobe Bryant With Massive Back Tattoo

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Regardless of the sport, there are few athletes as admired as Kobe Bryant, now one of the NFL’s leading wide receivers, is paying homage.

Bryant’s death shocked the world, and to pay his respects, Dallas Cowboy CeeDee Lamb got the Los Angeles Lakers legend featured in a massive tattoo on his back.

The 23-year-old’s back was inked by Andres Ortega at Onder Ink in Arizona earlier this week to finish the work of art and other placements on his traps to his lower back. There was so much skin to cover that Ortega had three other artists along to help divide and conquer, and it still took about eight hours to complete.

“An iconic photo of Kobe chewing on his jersey now sits on Lamb’s right shoulder blade, accompanied by a black mamba with its tongue out. On his left shoulder blade, there’s a huge image of a jaguar. Just below that, there’s a Spartan warrior — and to the right of that, there’s an I-45 sign that represents the highway that runs through Dallas. There’s also a crucifix, a crown and the words “My Story Isn’t Over,’” writes TMZ.

Bryant’s legend has lived on after he passed away along with his daughter Gianna and seven others in January 2020 after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, while traveling to a Mamba Sports Academy basketball game.

Since his passing, memorabilia tied to the Black Mamba has been highly sought after, including a piece of the court on which he played his last game against the Utah Jazz in 2016 that went for $800,000.

“Under Kobe’s sneakers on the evening of his final game, during which he scored 60 points, lay pieces of hardwood emblazoned with the two numbers he wore over the course of his career. This is the portion of the court displaying his #8, which he would sign,” a narrator says in video about the hardwood. “That April night in 2016, Bryant addressed the sold-out Staples Center crowd leaving them with just two words before placing the mic down at center court and exiting for the final time.”

See how Twitter remembered the legend below:

Cowboys Receiver CeeDee Lamb Salutes Kobe Bryant With Massive Back Tattoo was originally published on cassiuslife.com