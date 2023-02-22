Ashanti Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A Michael Costello Dress

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Ashanti was spotted on the ‘Gram earlier today showing off her killer curves in a red Michael Costello dress that we absolutely love!

In the fashionable Instagram post, the beauty wore the super cute, red, cut out designer ensemble to perfection which consisted of cut outs throughout to show off her toned abs and a thigh high slit to show off her killer legs. She paired the look with silver jewelry and wore her hair in a sleek half up, half down style with bangs on each side.

The starlet wore the sexy red look as she modeled in an Instagram Post for her millions of followers and served face and body in the process. As for her makeup, she wore a bright red lip to round out her effortless slay and certainly broke the internet in the process.

Ashanti took to Instagram to show off her stunning photo set, captioning the look with a red cherry emoji to compliment her red ensemble. Check it out below.

“You are everything and everything is you…” one of the beauty’s millions of IG fans wrote underneath the fashionable IG photo set while another commented, “Jesus, Mary, Joseph, Mark, Luke, John… AND NEM!!! ” and another commented, “LOOOOOOOOOOOOVE IT!!”

This gorgeous songstress is always serving a LEWK when it comes to giving us fashion envy and is definitely at the top of our list as one of our favorite fashionistas, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Ashanti’s slay? Did she nail it once again in this stunning red look?

