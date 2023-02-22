Cassie Breaks The Internet In Latest Photos

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Cassie was recently spotted on Instagram baring all and looking fierce in a diamond encrusted dress and she looked absolutely incredible.

The beauty’s photos were shared on Instagram by her stylist, Legendary Lade, where the starlet donned a sexy, cut out dress by Lace by Tanaya for her appearance in a music video with Chris Brown and Jack Harlow. In the photo set, the songstress was shown posing for the cameras while serving face and body in the process. She paired the look with tie up sandals and dangly earrings while letting the dress make a statement on its own. As for her hair, she wore her hair in big, fluffy curls with a middle part to let her locs frame both sides of her face.

Cassie’s stylist shared a few photos from the music video shoot as she posed on set standing in front of a mirror in a vibrant and lit room. The stylist captioned the multi-post photo set, “CASSIE! for Psychic by Chris Brown ft. Jack Harlow.

Styled by ME & @lehoneyb

Makeup @rokaelbeauty

Hair @tigerbahmb & @felliousmiller

#pyschic #chrisbrown #jackharlow #musicvideo”

Check out the stunning look below.

Whew, Mrs. Fine is truly, fine, and we’re loving this sexy look on her! Beauties, would you rock something like this? What do you think about Cassie’s most recent look?

Cassie Breaks The Internet In Latest Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com