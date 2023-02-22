Philadelphia FBI Agent Fatally Shoots Dog in Center City

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Jacqueline Maguire, head of FBI’s Philadelphia division, fatally shot a dog in center city Monday evening. Sources say she was walking her dog and the stray dog, who was larger, came and attacked her small, defenseless canine. Maguire was off-duty and was walking her dog past the Touraine Apartments near 16th and spruce streets when the incident occurred.

This sparked an uproar social media with multiple users exclaiming that Maguire should be suspended without pay.

As tension rose, Protesters took to the streets and gathered in front of the bureau’s Philadelphia office to emphasize their stance. “People assume pitbulls are very agressive,” said Mansi Bhagwate, found of animal rights group Revolution Philadelphia . “Just give them a chance, obviously don’t shoot them dead”

No action has been taken against Maguire, however an investigation has taken place. The FBI Phildadelphia Twitter account released this statment :”The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members very seriously. We are working jointly with the Phildelphia Police Department and the FBI inspection division to investigate the incident”

Philadelphia FBI Agent Fatally Shoots Dog in Center City was originally published on classixphilly.com