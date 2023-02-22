Lawsuit Over 50 Cent’s Penis Has Finally Been Settled

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent’s latest legal woe has finally been settled.

The Queens rapper has been embroiled in a lawsuit with The Shade Room over an allegedly false penis enlargement claim.

Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa owner Angela Kogan ran into 50 Cent. The two took a picture together inside her business, and 50’s lawyer says the photo was used to insinuate that he was a client. After that, the story was posted on The Shade Room for all its millions of followers to see, which led to many thinking he received a penis enlargement procedure.

Kogan denied the claims, and her lawyers attempted to dismiss the case while 50 said he only took a picture with her because he thought she was a fan. After the case was not dismissed, Kogan put all the blame on The Shade Room, who she believes changed the context of the photo.

But now, 50’s legal team says a settlement has been reached, but legal dealings with Kogan are still underway.

“[50 Cent] by and through his undersigned counsel, hereby gives notice that he has reached an agreement to settle with Defendant The Shade Room… in the above captioned action,” the U.S. District Court’s Southern District of Florida court documents state. “Jackson and TSR are in the process of executing their respective obligations pursuant to the agreement and will file a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal.”

A trial date has been set for July in case both sides cannot reach a timely settlement.

Last November, 50 Cent addressed the trial date over the penis enlargement claims on Instagram with a caption that read, “yeah my d_ck is a BIG DEAL set for trial in july no enhancement necessary, these fools put them selves out of business. SMH.”

Lawsuit Over 50 Cent’s Penis Has Finally Been Settled was originally published on cassiuslife.com