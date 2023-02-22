Lizzo Serves ‘Clueless’ Vibes In A Plaid Gucci Dress

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo might’ve missed New York and Paris Fashion Week, but she was stylishly present to kick off Milan’s week-long runway fete. The About Damn Time crooner served looks as she stepped out for a night on the town in the Italian city.

The Yitty brand owner posted a video of herself to her Instagram page, and she looks amazing! She wore a pink, orange, and yellow plaid Gucci mini dress, a matching jacket with black trim, black sunglasses, and gold pumps. Lizzo’s Gucci look was styled by Reginald Reisman and tailored by Matthew Wreisman.

Although the singer captioned her post, “Milan for the night,” we’re hoping we get a few stylish photo-ops of her sitting front row, living her best life. Lizzo puts on for the girls when it comes to fashion, and we love to see it!

During her night out, the Grammy-award-winning singer ran into the queen of fashion week, Anna Wintour. The two snapped a selfie together, which Lizzo posted to her Instagram page.

“Look who I ran into!!!!” she wrote with excitement. Both Wintour and Lizzo posed for the camera in black sunglasses, and the British journalist and Editor in Chief of Vogue Magazine flashed her version of a smile.

Lizzo is running with the fashion girlies, and we love this for her. What do you think? Are you feeling her look?

DON’T MISS…

Get The Look: Lizzo’s BRIT Awards Manicure

Lizzo Is Pretty In Pink During Latest Performance

Lizzo ‘Hard Launches’ Her Boyfriend On Instagram After Pre-Grammys Party

Lizzo Reveals Her First Madame Tussauds Wax Figure And It Is Phenomenal

Lizzo Serves ‘Clueless’ Vibes In A Plaid Gucci Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com