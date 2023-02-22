Wendy Williams Was All Smiles In NYC Sporting Monogram Fendi And Louis Vuitton

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Wendy Williams was spotted out and about last night rocking a few designer labels, and homegirl looked lavish and comfy.

Wendy Williams is synonymous with the phrase “go big or go home.” The talk show mogul rocks to the beat of her own drum, and her carefree attitude has now spilled over into her fashion choices. Williams took a fashion risk during her latest outing by pairing four big fashion brands together. And she actually made it work.

Williams took a second out of her night to pose for the camera in a Louis Vuitton leather and fur monogram jacket, Louis Vuitton denim monogram shorts, Fendi monogram stockings, and black Bearpaw boots. And just when you thought the labels stopped there, the media personality through a green Gucci crocodile bowler bag in the mix for pizzaz. Her tresses were long and straight, and she wore fuchsia lipstick for extra pop.

Williams is no stranger to fur coats. The diva recently stepped out during New York Fashion Week rocking a custom pink fur coat that was as fabulous as it sounds. We are glad to see Williams back out and styling in these streets. After dealing with a few health issues, it seems like our girl is on the mend and on her way back to the spotlight! How you doing?!

Wendy Williams Was All Smiles In NYC Sporting Monogram Fendi And Louis Vuitton was originally published on hellobeautiful.com