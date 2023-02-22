We Owe You One: What Black People Built

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

WE OWE YOU ONE, LISA.

The reason you can send a Gif and catch up on your show anytime.

Lisa Gelobter – Responsible for the development of GIF’s and Online Video Thanks to Lisa we can send and make hilarious GIFs.

Gifs have been an online and social trend for years now and go viral frequently. Even through text GIF’s can give a great response instead of text so much so that apple began to incorporate the option directly in your text screen. Without Lisa, this wouldn’t be a possibility.

Lisa is the computer scientist who developed the animation used to create GIFs, forever changing the way we text, tweet and interact. She’s also responsible for Shockwave and was even a member of the senior management team for the launch of Hulu. Lisa has over 25 years of experience and products that are being used by all of us currently. The Chief Digital Service Officer in the U.S. Digital Service Department of Education in the White House and formerly acted as the Chief Digital Officer for BET Networks and was a senior manager for the launch of Hulu. She is the genius that began the rise of online video and shockwave. Shockwave is the technology that helped develop Shockwave — the 1995 essential technology that led to the creation of interactive multimedia, web animation, and video games. Lisa also co-founded a company that uses tech to make work environments more equitable. tEQuitable provides a platform to address harassment, discrimination, and bias that is confidence in the workplace. As the acting CEO this is Lisa’s most recent venture.

As of today, Lisa was named one of Ins Top 100 Female Founders and she remains to bring forth innovation and change to the tech industry every day.

We Owe You One: What Black People Built was originally published on blackamericaweb.com