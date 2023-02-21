Ice-T Receives His Long Overdue Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Decades after pissing off law enforcement with his classic cut “Cop Killer,” starring in cult classic movies like New Jack City and ultimately becoming a fan favorite cop on the hit TV series, Law & Order: SVU, Ice-T has finally been given his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Over the weekend, the OG Gangster rapper/actor was blessed with the honor of having his own star laid down on Hollywood Boulevard just a day after celebrating his 65th year on this earth. Joined by his wife, Coco, their daughter and some of his Law & Order cast mates, Ice-T accepted his star in true Ice-T form. He thanked his “haters” who motivated him to “be the best that I can be” and excel in his career.

He might’ve not killed Nino Brown, but he sure as hell killed that role in New Jack City. In an interview with Variety, Ice admitted that he never thought he’d end up amongst the legends on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and simply wanted to be recognized as one of the best artists when he started his rap career in the late ’80s.

I would have told you that was impossible. When I started making records, I didn’t come into the music business thinking I would be a star. I was just seeing if I could get a fan base. I didn’t want to be the best rapper. I just wanted to be mentioned among the greats: LL Cool J, Run-DMC. Getting any “star” was way out of reach.

Well, he’s gotten his star and truth be told, it’s well deserved and long overdue. The man has been doing his thing since the ’90s and became a household name since then.

Check out Ice-T’s Hollywood Walk of Fame speech below, and let us know your thoughts on him finally being cemented amongst the Hollywood legends in the comments section below.

The post Ice-T Receives His Long Overdue Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Ice-T Receives His Long Overdue Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame was originally published on hiphopwired.com