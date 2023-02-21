50 Cent Humorously Jabs Former Kremlin Official Over Ari Melber Interview

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent is comfortably in his mogul role as he continues to dominate as an executive producer in the entertainment world via his portfolio of street-savvy dramas. After a well-received interview with MSNBC host Ari Melber last week, 50 Cent got into a humorous war of words with a former Kremlin official over which guest had the most views on The Beat.

The artist born Curtis Jackson didn’t take the first shot as most might expect. This time, the honor went to Andrei Vladimirovich Kozyrev, a former Kremlin official, and Russian politician. Kozyrev was a guest on The Beat last year just as the Ukraine conflict erupted and became the most-watched The Beat segment with 5.4 million views.

As of now, 50 Cent holds second place in the viewership race at 4.4. million from a 2018 appearance on The Beat, prompting Kozyrev to show off a bit in a response to a tweet made by Melber on Feb. 17 highlighting the top four most-watched interviews.

Fif, not to be outdone, replied in his usual hilarious fashion.

In response, Kozyrev let Fif know that his son is a fan of his.

Along with the many feathers in his cap already, could 50 Cent be preparing to enter the high-stakes world of foreign affairs? Stay tuned.

—

Photo: JACK GUEZ / Getty

The post 50 Cent Humorously Jabs Former Kremlin Official Over Ari Melber Interview appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

50 Cent Humorously Jabs Former Kremlin Official Over Ari Melber Interview was originally published on hiphopwired.com