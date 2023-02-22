Federal Prosecutors Ask That R. Kelly Be Given 25 More Years In Prison

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

R. Kelly might be looking at more time than he expected. Federal prosecutors are asking that he get 25 more years behind bars.

As spotted on The Grio the disgraced singer might be looking at football numbers. The Associated Press reports that on Thursday, February 16 prosecutors asked the presiding judge to consider adding more time to the “I Believe I Can Fly” performer’s prison sentence for his crimes in Chicago. They ask that he serve the 25 after he finishes his original sentence in New York. The paperwork referred to him as “sadistic” and as “a serial sexual predator” who “poses a serious danger to society.” The filing, which was 37 pages, says “the only way to ensure Kelly does not reoffend is to impose a sentence that will keep him in prison for the rest of his life”.

Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, wrote in a filing that his current 30 year sentence does not leave with much room for a life. “Kelly would have to defy all statistical odds to make it out of prison alive” pointing to data that the average life expectancy for inmates is 64. She recommends a lesser sentence of 10 years and that it should run concurrent.

In 2022 R. Kelly was found guilty on federal charges of producing child pornography and enticing girls for sex. U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber will decide his fate for his Chicago charges. Last month Cook County Attorney Kim Foxx announced that the state of Illinois will no longer be pursuing the indictments filed back in 2019.

Photo: Cook County Department of Corrections

The post Federal Prosecutors Ask That R. Kelly Be Given 25 More Years In Prison appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Federal Prosecutors Ask That R. Kelly Be Given 25 More Years In Prison was originally published on hiphopwired.com