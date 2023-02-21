Exclusive: Dominique Thorne, A Hero In ‘Ironheart’ And For Cold & Flu Season

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

A superhero both in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in real life, actress Dominique Thorne is shaping up to be one of the brightest stars coming out of Young Black Hollywood.

She proved the former in Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever as Riri Williams, who becomes the coveted Ironheart that carries on Ironman’s legacy. That journey will continue in her own namesake series (see official trailer above), set to arrive in the near future on Disney+. However, there was one major issue here in the real world that needed to be addressed first, which involved fighting some real-life ghouls — you might know them better as germs.

RELATED: Review: ‘Black Panther 2’ Proves That We’re Stronger United As POCs

We got a chance to chop it up with Thorne in the midst of her work at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. She’s a new ambassador for Puffs Power Pals (seen above) in an effort to fight the incoming cold & flu season. It’s her personal mission to make sure the core Ironheart fanbase — Dominique loves the kids! — is properly protected during one of the most trying times of the year when it comes to all of our health.

That real-life donation of $25,000 by way of Puffs isn’t anything to sneeze at either, and they even gave out a staggering (we assume when stacked!) 3,500 boxes of Puffs Ultra Soft to all the kiddos of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

It only took us a few minutes to see that she’s got what it takes to make all of it happen, but we’ll let you see for yourselves by taking a look at our virtual conversation.

Watch our exclusive interview with action star Dominique Thorne of Black Panther 2 and Ironheart, and see how she’s making heroic moves in real-life with the Puffs Power Pals. You’ll also hear her explain why being a positive Black role model specifically goes all the way back to her love of being a big sister:

