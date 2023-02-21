Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Gayle Sayers

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Gale Sayers had a brief but extremely productive NFL career as both a halfback and return specialist. The “Kansas Comet” was born on May 30, 1943, and is the youngest inductee ever into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sayers was born in Wichita, Kan. and raised in Omaha, Neb. He was a standout high school athlete in both football and track and field. He entered the University of Kansas and joined its football program. While there, Sayers emerged as an electrifying force and was named consensus All-American twice in his four-year collegiate career.

The Chicago Bears picked up Sayers in the 1965 NFL Draft in the first round with the fourth pick, and he quickly racked up yards en route to being named NFL Rookie Of The Year. In his first year, the elusive offensive star scored a record 22 touchdowns including six in one game. However, injuries slowed Sayers and halted his career, forcing him to walk away from the game in 1971.

In 1967, Sayers and Bears teammate Brian Piccolo became the first interracial roommates in the NFL, forging a strong friendship that was depicted in the 1971 film, “Brian’s Song” starring Billy Dee Williams.

NFL greats such as Mike Ditka and others praised Sayers’ abilities, with Ditka saying he was the best player he’d ever seen. The Hall of Fame couldn’t ignore the big numbers Sayers put up, inducting him in 1977 at the age of 34. Later, Sayers worked as the athletic director for Southern Illinois University.

Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Gayle Sayers was originally published on blackamericaweb.com