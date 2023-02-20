Nicki Minaj Turns Heads In Versace At Trinidad’s Carnival

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram where she showed off her luxurious fashion sense, and she looks incredible!

Taking to the platform, the rapper shared looks from her recent appearance at Carnival in Trinidad where she donned a pink Versace look that was everything. The pink Medusa silk Versace corset that the beauty wore currently retails for $1,950, and she paired it with a white tank and denim shorts. She accessorized the ensemble with matching pink Jimmy Choo Dreece boots and a pink Chanel crossbody bag to set the entire look off. As for her hair, of course, the beauty’s long, wavy hair was a Barbie pink color with a deep side part. And as always, she served face and body.

Minaj took to Instagram to show off her fashionable look, captioning her photo dump with a plethora of Trinidad flag emojis to represent her home country. Check it out below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving this look on the superstar. Many of the beauty’s followers flooded her comments with their stamps of approval. “Hello Barbie ,” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the photos while another wrote, “Baddie ”

We’re loving this Carnival look on the rap star! Beauties, what do you think about Nicki Minaj’s slay? Did she nail it?

Nicki Minaj Turns Heads In Versace At Trinidad’s Carnival was originally published on hellobeautiful.com