Angela Bassett Is Our Muse In A Cream Colored Moschino Look

Angela Bassett’s style is just as legendary as she is and she’s certainly not slowing down on giving us effortless fashion goals any time soon! Over the weekend, the beauty was spotted on during a promo run and donning a cream colored suit that certainly gave us fashion envy!

The gorgeous actress showed off her style when she hit a press tour and turned heads in the process. The beauty wore a cream colored Moschino suit featuring a blazer with gold heart shapped buttons, a cream vest and matching slacks that fit her like a glove. The actress paired the monochromatic look with minimal jewelry and a gold handbag that matched the look perfectly.

As for her hair, she wore her dark locs in a classic style with a bang and light curls and was all smiles as she served for the cameras ahead of her promo run for her latest project.

Check it out below.

It’s true, Angela Bassett can do no wrong when it comes to fashion because all of her looks lately have been top notch! Just last month the starlet was spotted during press while rocking a hot pink Barbie core look that we absolutely loved and took to Instagram to show off the stunning look. Check it out below.

We just love her sophisticated style! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s stunning look? Did she nail it?

