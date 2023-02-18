Wendy Williams Steps Out In A Custom Pink Fur Coat

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Wendy Williams has been keeping a low profile lately so fans were excited to see her out and about recently at the Daniel’s Leather Fashion Show in New York City looking vibrant and gorgeous.

The talk show diva was spotted on the scene for the annual fashion show donning a look from the designer, rocking a custom pink fur coat that looked great on her! She wore an all black ensemble underneath the coat and rocked a matching black fitted cap to set the entire look off right. She also added a pink lip to her look to match her pink fur coat and was spotted glowing as she entered the fashion show in the heart of New York City.

The legend was spotted on Instagram in a candid video where fans could get a good look at the winter ensemble and were ecstatic to see her out and about and looking well. Check it out below.

The talk show legend has been open about her ongoing battle with lymphedema, frequently sharing her experience with the condition and often showing fans the swelling it’s caused in her body due to a blockage in the lymphatic system, a condition which Wendy says makes her only feel “maybe 5 percent of my feet.” But, in spite of the medical condition, the beauty previously told fans that she’s “not letting it slow her down anytime soon” and it looks like that still holds true.

We’re glad to see Wendy out and in good spirits!

