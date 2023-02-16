Kanye West’s Fall From Grace Investigated In Upcoming BBC Documentary & Podcast

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The life and times of Kanye West prove to be so intriguing another documentary about him is in development.

Alongside an eight-part podcast titled The Kanye Story, Ye’s career will be explored by BAFTA award-winning investigative journalist Mobeen Azhar, who’s also behind the doc Battle for Britney, which delved into the facts behind pop star Britney Spears’ conservatorship.

A working title for the Ye documentary is We Need to Talk About Kanye, which will be hosted on BBC’s network.

According to Deadline, the documentary will discuss West’s rise to fame and how his presidential campaign, mental health issues and recent antisemitic rhetoric have affected his legacy as one of Hip-Hop’s most talented rappers and producers.

“Unfolding against the backdrop of West aka Ye’s 2024 U.S. election campaign, and at a time when his anti-Semitic rantings and behavior have sparked outrage and a re-evaluation of his place in popular culture, the one-off documentary follows Azhar as he attempts to understand the complex journey that led the singer to become one of the most famous and creatively successful artists of his generation,” writes Deadline.

Ye’s fall from grace has been pretty sharp since he tweeted, “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” It was revealed that his infamous TMZ rant from 2018—where Van Lathan revealed the rapper praised Nazis and the original title for his 2018 album Ye was Hitler due to his fascination with the hateful dictator.

Most recently, it was discovered that Ye’s presidential campaign team paid Nick Fuentes, a proud Holocaust denier and Adolf Hitler fan, around $15,000 for “travel reimbursement.” Milo was suspected of inviting Fuentes to visit former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort with Ye in November. The objective was to supposedly irritate the former President’s Jewish base and ambush him with the unannounced guest.

Here’s how Twitter dragged him after his antisemitic remarks:

Kanye West’s Fall From Grace Investigated In Upcoming BBC Documentary & Podcast was originally published on cassiuslife.com