As we look forward to the Academy Awards next month, the hate for the Grammys is still going strong, namely Beyoncé‘s snub.

The superstar has many of her biggest fans coming to her defense after Harry Styles won Album of the Year instead, and that includes Spike Lee.

The New York Knicks apologist recently spoke to The Guardian about the Houston native’s award show robbery.

“I’m not the male president of the BeyHive, but I love and support Beyoncé. Her album is amazing,” he said. “I know she’s won multiple Grammys, but four times nominated for Album of the Year, and she’s lost every time? No disrespect to those artists like Adele or Harry Styles who won. It’s not their fault, but that’s some straight-up bullsh-t.”

He then explained that Black creatives show up at these prestigious award shows, but don’t take home any hardware.

“There’s a history of great Black artists who come up for these awards and don’t win. We all know their work is great, because art speaks for itself. But then it always comes down to this tricky territory of validation,” he continued.

“Do black artists say: ‘F-ck it’ – or seek white validation and chase awards? I just want to give a shoutout to my sister Beyoncé. We know what the deal is. It’s straight-up shenanigans, skulduggery, subterfuge. Or as the British say: it’s some poppycock!”

The night was bittersweet for Bey as she made history as the most-awarded artist in Grammy history, with a record 32 trophies. The award that marked the occasion was RENAISSANCE being honored as the Best Dance/Electronic Album. What made the loss even more painful for the BeyHive was it wasn’t the first time she lost Album of the Year; it happened three previous times; I Am… Sasha Fierce in 2008, Beyoncé in 2013 and Lemonade in 2016. Here’s how Twitter reacted to Beyoncé not winning Album of The Year.

Spike Lee Is All Of Us After Beyoncé’s Grammys Snub: “That’s Some Straight-Up Bullsh-t” was originally published on cassiuslife.com