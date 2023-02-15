Gabrielle Union-Wade Reveals The Funniest Rumor She Read About Herself On The Internet

Gabrielle Union-Wade spilled the tea on the set of her HelloBeautiful digital cover shoot. Our cover star lets it all hang out in our February 2023 Issue. Gabrielle is known for keeping it real, and she certainly didn’t disappoint with her answers to this rapid-fire segment of questions. From the funniest rumor she’s heard about herself on the internet to what she’d be doing if money weren’t an issue, she leaves no stone unturned. We even learned who she’d call if she were stranded and needed a ride home – and it’s not who you’d think it is.

Watch Gabrielle sound off as she prepares to slay our cover shoot.

