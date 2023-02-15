Busta Rhymes Throws Drink on Fan For Grabbing His Assets [Video]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

A woman, trying to get a picture, grabbed the backside of Busta Rhymes, and he quickly let her know she made the wrong decision.

Busta Rhymes can be seen in a viral video tossing his drink at a lady who touched his butt while he was walking out in public. Busta Bust was among a small group when she tried to get his attention, and when she failed she apparently went in to get a handful of Busta’s butt. The rapper wasn’t amused.

While we obviously aren’t condoning violence, we also don’t condone stupidity either, and encroaching on a stranger’s personal space could certainly fall into that category. Whether they’re a celebrity or not.

How do you feel about these types of situations? Are you on the side of celebrities who claim they need to be treated more like regular human beings? Or do you think Busta acted out as if he had – pardon the pun – a stick up his butt?

Busta Rhymes Throws Drink on Fan For Grabbing His Assets [Video] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com