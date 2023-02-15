Erykah Badu And Teyana Taylor Were A Fashionable Front Row Duo At The Thom Browne NYFW Show

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

When two Queens connect, fashionable magic happens. Artists Erykah Badu and Teyana Taylor posed front row at designer Thom Browne’s New York Week Fashion Week (NYFW) Show, and of course, the ladies brought the style!

Thom Browne’s NYFW show was dripping with prints galore, and our favorite girls, Erykah Badu and Teyana Taylor, were in the building and wrapped fabulously in the designer’s threads. From the looks of her layered ensemble, Badu donned a few outfits in one. The “Tyrone” hitmaker rocked an oversized Thom Browne coat over a suit skirt set with suspenders. Staying true to her eccentric style, Badu complemented her look with a printed headdress, gold rollers, gold-rimmed eyeglasses, a gold grill, and popping red lipstick. Her fingers were dripping in gold rings, and a silk scarf was tied around her neck.

Taylor hit up the show, rocking a unique Thom Browne pantsuit that featured a paisley and plaid pattern. She accessorized the look with a red, white, and blue stripe tie and a plaid and paisley print throw that she wore draped over her right shoulder. The singer set her outfit off with a paisley print dog-shaped bag, stripe socks, and black loafers. Her brown-rimmed eyeglasses and multi-colored jeweled necklace gave the garb a classic look.

Erykah Badu And Teyana Taylor Were A Fashionable Front Row Duo At The Thom Browne NYFW Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com