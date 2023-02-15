Nikki Haley Announces 2024 Presidential Run By Promoting White Lies To End Racial Division

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most annoying things about the GOP is the way its members pretend to denounce racial division by simply disregarding the feelings and lived experiences of Black people in the name of their version of “unity.”

Meet Nikki Haley.

On Tuesday, Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and Trump-appointed U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, released a video announcing her candidacy for president in 2024. Predictably, the video ad was a tone-deaf, delusional white nationalist ode to American jingoism, which pretty much makes it on-brand for today’s MAGA Republicans.

Haley’s video began with claims about her South Carolina town being divided by race.

“I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. Not Black, not white—I was different,” Haley says.

First of all, Haley—who, if we’re being honest, presents as the whitest white woman who ever whited in the history of Whitesville, Whiteopia—appeared to think Black and white represented the only mainstream races in existence while everyone else is “different.” But, sure, she’s all about racial unity.

Literal seconds after bemoaning racial division, while the video flashed images of The 1619 Project and protests over racial injustice, Haley lamented that “some look at our past as evidence that America’s founding principles are bad.”

In other words, as usual, a Republican has decided the best way to rid the country of racial animosity is to ditch all the values held by a sizable number of Black Americans.

And how exactly is America’s racist “past” not “evidence” that America’s “founding principles” are racist?

Sure, the Founding Fathers were chock full of slave owners and/or slavery defenders and the established leaders of the nation wouldn’t allow non-white people to be fully-recognized U.S. citizens instead of second-class citizens at best for centuries, all while constructing the laws and constitution for a society of the white people, by the white people and for the white people—but that doesn’t mean America was founded on white supremacy, amirite?

“Some think our ideas are not just wrong, but racist, and evil,” Haley continued. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

In fact, Haley knows so much about the “truth” of racism, that during a 2010 interview with the Sons of Confederate Veterans, a neo-Confederate organization, she defended the Confederate flag as not racist and even advocated for a Confederate Memorial Month—because what better way to end the racial divide than to celebrate American traitors who fought primarily to preserve the institution of slavery?

Anyway, in her presidential run announcement, Haley continued the GOP tradition of pretending only Democratic lawmakers represent the “Washington establishment” while Republican career politicians are somehow something different. She also noted that Republican presidential candidates have the popular vote in seven of the last eight elections, which is true, and also an indication that Democratic leaders have represented the will of the people, not whatever Republicans think the “Washington establishment” is.

These people’s hypocrisy would be laughable if it wasn’t so dangerous.

SEE ALSO:

Tucker Carlson Complains Biden Has Appointed More Black Women As Federal Judges Than White Men

Donald Trump Re-Posts Photo Alleging Ron DeSantis Was ‘Groomer’ Of Teen Girls As High School Teacher

The post Nikki Haley Announces 2024 Presidential Run By Promoting White Lies To End Racial Division appeared first on NewsOne.

Nikki Haley Announces 2024 Presidential Run By Promoting White Lies To End Racial Division was originally published on newsone.com