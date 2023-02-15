Rihanna Shares Adorable Picture of Baby Boy For British Vogue Feature

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Less than a week after rocking a baby bump during her performance at the Super Bowl, Rihanna, her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and their baby boy all make the front cover of British Vogue.

The May 2023 issue of British Vogue will cover Rihanna’s transition into motherhood. She speaks on balancing her music, fashion, and makeup careers, alongside mommy duties, all while gearing up to host perhaps the biggest ‘concert’ of her career – halftime at Super Bowl LVII.

This gives Rih Rih a threepeat in big stories for the weak. Not only did she perform at the Super Bowl and made the British Vogue cover, but she also made her second pregnancy public – although most of the world had at least an inkling following her performance at the big game.

The cover photo features the family walking along the beach. Rihanna is in the front, wearing a black dress, while hand-in-hand with A$AP, who’s cradling and kissing the forehead of their smiling son.

She also shares a solo picture of their son, whose name has yet to be made public.

Congratulations are in order to Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and that precious baby! To read the entire story from British Vogue, [click here].

