Cincinnati Music Festival Announces the 2023 Lineup

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G has announced the return to the Queen City July 20th through July 22nd with a star-studded lineup! And like years past this year’s lineup is so good you might want to save that tax return to make sure you don’t miss one show!

The 2023 festival will kick off with a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center on Thursday, July 20th. The featured lineup to be announced real soon but you know it’s gonna be good!

Friday July 21st the festival will be at home of the Cincinnati Bengals Paycor Stadium. The lineup includes the amazing Jill Scott, Jodeci, Midnight Star, and Gerald Albright!

And the finale show will be on July 22nd wrapping up at Paycor Stadium with Norman Brown, Avery Sunshine, P-Funk Connection, Babyface, and headline Snoop Dogg!

In addition to the nightly performances, the festival will include a celebration of The Official Ceremony and special performances for the unveiling of The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame at the Banks. This will also take place on Saturday, July 22nd.

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Tickets will go on sale on February 18th starting at 10 am via Ticketmaster and through the CMF office at 513-924-0900.

Cincinnati Music Festival Announces the 2023 Lineup was originally published on rnbcincy.com