Lori Harvey Is Stylishly Working The New York Fashion Week Streets In Hot Looks

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey is heating up the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) Streets in designer frocks that are too hot for words.

The Lewks

New York Fashion Week is coming to an end, but Lori Harvey’s NYC style tour is just getting started. After a Super Bowl fun-filled weekend, the SKN by LH CEO is back in New York, making her fashion rounds and looking snatched while doing so. Harvey recently hit up the Miss Circle Soho Flagship Store Opening during NYFW wearing the brand’s garb.

Harvey stunned in the shimmery cut-out dress that put her curves on full display. She paired the look with clear slide sandals and diamond stud earrings. The socialite wore her hair back in a bun with side bangs framing her face. The Miss Circle ensemble seemed to melt onto her skin, adding to that usual glow that Harvey is known for.

For Harvey’s second slay, the model looked classic in a Tory Burch outfit featuring a sheer top and miniskirt bottom with a long sheer attachment. She accessorized the look with blue pointed-toe shoes, bold drop earrings, and a Tory Burch bag. Harvey’s sleek bob gave the look a sophisticated vibe.

According to Harvey’s Instagram stories, Tory Burch was excited about the celebrity’s arrival. Harvey captured a bouquet of flowers from the veteran brand with a note that read, “Welcome to New York! Looking forward to seeing you at the show.” And we are sure Harvey’s appearance did not disappoint.

DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey’s Latest Ensemble For NYFW Is Everything!

Congrats! Lori Harvey Signs With IMG Models And WME

Lori Harvey Trends After Wearing A Denim Burberry Ensemble

Lori Harvey Is Stylishly Working The New York Fashion Week Streets In Hot Looks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com