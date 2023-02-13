Tubi Trolled Millions Of Fans Into Thinking They Were Missing The Big Game

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Popular streaming service “Tubi” is known for both its good and disastrous tv shows and movies. During Super Bowl LVII, the streaming service premiered a commercial that tricked the entire country into thinking they were going to miss out on kickoff. Fans hit Twitter to give Tubi a pat on the back for the creative idea they successfully pulled off.

Every year The Super Bowl plays a handful of popular commercials during its halftime, turning the heads of everyone in the family. This year, Tubi’s commercial started off with fake announcers acting as if they were about to announce kickoff before the commercial goes into a tv screen selecting the Tubi app and playing ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’. Everyone was fooled after the commercial taking to social media to share:

RELATED

Tubi Trolled Millions Of Fans Into Thinking They Were Missing The Big Game was originally published on wtlcfm.com