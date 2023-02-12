Lizzo Is Pretty In Pink During Latest Performance

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Lizzo recently gave us another fashion moment that we loved when she performed in a custom designer look that we can’t stop thinking about!

The beauty was spotted on Instagram rocking the custom look to perfection which was an all pink slip dress with a dramatic furry cape which she wore draped around her shoulders to give the look a pop that we all love. The starlet wore this look for a recent performance and we’re sure she shut it down in this stunning ensemble.

The beauty paired the look with dainty jewelry and matching heels and wore her hair in a tightly curled bob with a side part. Her make up matched her blue look as she rocked sparkly blush eye shadow on her eyes and served face and body as she modeled off the look ahead of her big performance.

The designer took to Instagram to show off Lizzo’s custom look, captioning the stunning post, “Lizzo @lizzobeeating in custom ACT N°1 for the BRIT awards 2023

Styled by @patti_wilson

Hair by @theshelbyswain

Makeup by @iwantalexx

Nails by @eriishizu

Check out the stunning look below.

Yes, Queen! We’re loving this couture look on the super star! What do you think about Lizzo’s recent slay? Did she nail it?

Lizzo Is Pretty In Pink During Latest Performance