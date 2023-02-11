Kelly Rowland Celebrates Her Birthday With A Glamorous IG Post

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Kelly Rowland can do no wrong when it comes to fashion and on her birthday she gave us the best gift: a glamourous photo of her rocking her very best look!

For her look, the now 42-year-old entertainer rocked a gorgeous black and gold look to perfection. The cut out gown fit the beauty like a glove and featured gold accents around the bust and cut outs at the hips. Styled by Kollin Carter, the entertainer paired the look with black heels and dangly gold earrings. As for her hair, the starlet rocked her dark brown locs in a short bob cut as she served face and body and modeled the look to perfection.

The former Destiny’s Child star was spotted on Instagram serving face and body while rocking the fashionable ensemble and giving us fashion goals in the process, all in honor of her birthday.

“Birthday Mood,” she captioned the post. “#grateful In the words of the wise @maraakil “I’m in the land of gratefulness” And I plan to dwell there my whole life long! I feel grateful to see another year, another day, another opportunity! Another view around the sun! I won’t take advantage! Blessed! Beyond measure!”

Check it out below.

If there’s one thing we love about Ms. Rowland it’s that she’s going to nail it when it comes to the fashion game every time and her birthday is no exception! And per usual, we’re absolutely obsessed with this stunning look!

Beauties, what do you think about Kelly’s birthday slay? Did she nail it once again?

