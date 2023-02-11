Halle Bailey Is ‘Pretty In Pink’ In Her Latest Look

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Halle Bailey took to Instagram this week to serve a LEWK when she posed in an all pink ensemble that was everything!

Taking to the social platform, the songstress shared a few stunning of herself donning a super cute and super trendy pink look that looked absolutely stunning on the beauty. The look featured a strapless top, matching pink slacks and a pink jacket with feathers are the sleeves fit the Chloe x Halle singer like a glove. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore her signature brown locs in a slicked back ponytail style and was all smiles as she showed off the look to perfection.

“pretty in pink ” the starlet simply captioned the photo. Check it out below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving this look on the R&B crooner and actress as many of Halle’s 3.6 million IG followers took to her comment section to spread the love underneath the fashionable pic. “Ain’t never seen Halle miss ,” one fan commented while another wrote, “Glorious! ,” while another commented on the pink look, writing, “Prettiest in pink ” and we have to agree, Halle’s face card never declines!

What do you think of Halle’s effortless slay? Did she nail this monochromatic look?

Halle Bailey Is ‘Pretty In Pink’ In Her Latest Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com