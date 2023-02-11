Quinta Brunson Stepped Out For NYFW In A Rodarte Dress That We Love

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Quinta Brunson is doing NYFW the right way and was recently spotted on the scene giving us style goals in a multi colored designer slip dress that we love!

For her latest NYFW appearance, the starlet wore the multi colored Rodarte dress to perfection for the brand’s fashion show and gave us fashion envy in the process. The Abbot Elementary star paired the look with white bumps and white sunnies that matched the look and theme of the $966 dress perfectly. She paired the look with a red Brandon Blackwood bag and was all smiles as she strutted her stuff ahead of the fashion show.

Check out the stunning look below.

But this wasn’t the only fashion week look of the actress that we loved. Earlier this week the beauty broke the internet when she stepped out rocking an all black look to kick off the annual week of fashion. For that look, the beauty rocked Christian Siriano from her hat to her shoes and stunned us all with her effortless slay.

“@csiriano

A perfect first show for my first fashion week.

@csiriano down to the socks

Hair @hairbykmiller

Mua @jessicasmalls

Stylist @bryonjavar

Nails @customtnails1″she captioned the look. Check it out below.

Per usual, Quinta and her stylist Bryon Javar are a styling match made in heaven and we’re just loving this look on the actress! We love seeing her out and about living her best life and of course, doing it in style!

Beauties, what do you think about Quinta Brunson’s designer ensemble? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator And Actress Quinta Brunson Serves Lewks During Her Appearance On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Quinta Brunson’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ Earns A Full Season 2 Order With 22 Episodes

Quinta Brunson Looked Like Royalty In A Purple Dolce & Gabbana Gown At The Time 100 Gala

Quinta Brunson Stepped Out For NYFW In A Rodarte Dress That We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com