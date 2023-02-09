Erykah Badu Is Divine On The Cover Of Vogue’s March Issue

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Erykah Badu is giving celestial vibes on the cover of Vogue’s March issue. The icon looks radiant, rocking textured hair and a coat she designed in collaboration with the fashion brand Marni.

Erykah Badu is no longer just an artist in our eyes. She’s a mythical figure that embodies everything cool, spiritual, and funky. The veteran entertainer embraced the March cover of Vogue with her style and grace draped in her fabulous coat design from a capsule collection with Marni’s creative director Francesco Risso and voluminous hair. In the issue, the four-time Grammy winner talks about her upbringing, doula work, style, and more.

Badu’s fashion choices match her eccentric aura. In the article, her mother pointed out that Badu has always dressed uniquely and chosen her own path when it comes to clothes. When asked about her personal style aesthetic, Badu admits in the March issue that she began to understand fashion better late in her career. “I didn’t know all the houses and names of designers until I was in my 30s or 40s,” she says. “What I had was a good understanding of look and shape, the way I did with paper dolls when I was a child.” The “Tyrone” singer also revealed that she rarely uses a stylist, does her own hair and makeup when touring, and is still a huge fan of hunting down vintage finds. “For me, it’s about seeing things coming together, like making a cake from beginning to end,” she says.

To read more of the article, click here.

Erykah Badu Is Divine On The Cover Of Vogue’s March Issue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com