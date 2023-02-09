Limited Series “The Madness” Starring Colman Domingo Coming To Netflix

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Colman Domingo will be bringing his acting talents to Netflix.

Variety reports Netflix is ordering the limited series The Madness, a new eight-episode conspiracy thriller starring Colman Domingo.

Per Variety:

“The Madness,” which will consist of eight episodes, is described as a conspiracy thriller. It centers on “media pundit Muncie Daniels (Domingo), who must fight for his innocence and his life after he stumbles upon a murder deep in the Poconos woods. As the walls close in, Muncie strives to reconnect with his estranged family – and his lost ideals – in order to survive.”

“‘The Madness’ is a fresh take on the conspiracy thriller — turning the genre on its head with its multi-layered characters, propulsive action, and swift pace,” said Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series at Netflix for the US and Canada. “We are proud to have such a powerhouse team assembled to bring this dynamic story to life for Netflix viewers around the world, and to continue producing great entertainment with team Chernin.”

Per the website, Stephen Belber will serve as executive producer and co-showrunner along with VJ Boyd. Also serving as executive producers on the series will be Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Kaitlin Dahill of Chernin Entertainment.

Clément Virgo will direct and produce the series’ first and last two episodes. Quyen Tran and Jessica Lowrey will each direct two episodes.

Colman Domingo Is Easily One of Hollywood’s Hottest Stars

Coming off his Emmy-award-winning performance in the HBO hit original series Euphoria, Domingo is quickly becoming one of the hottest names in Hollywood.

Currently, he stars in The Walking Dead spinoff, Fear The Walking Dead, as Victor Strand. Production just wrapped on the biopic Rustin, where Domingo will play gay rights activist Bayard Rustin.

Domingo also showed out in other films like Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Lincoln, Selma, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Birth of a Nation, Candyman, and Zola.

We can’t wait to see The Madness.

Photo: Variety / Getty

Limited Series “The Madness” Starring Colman Domingo Coming To Netflix was originally published on cassiuslife.com