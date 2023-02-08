Kelly Rowland Gives Us Style Goals In Latest Two Piece Ensemble

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Kelly Rowland has done it again!

The starlet was spotted on Instagram earlier this week donning a beautiful blue look that left us with fashion envy and certainly made us swoon!

Taking to the social platform, the 40-year-old entertainer rocked a gorgeous all blue two piece skirt set look to perfection. The two piece ensemble featured an oversized bandeau top with a matching blue curve hugging skirt that fit her like a glove. She accessorized the fashionable ensemble with minimal jewelry to let the vibrant look speak for itself. As for her hair, the starlet rocked her dark brown locs in blunt bob as she was all smiles as she modeled the look to perfection.

The former Destiny’s Child star took to Instagram to serve face and body while rocking the fashionable ensemble for her 14 million followers, simply captioning the post with, “ Aquarius Season ” as she prepares for her upcoming birthday.

Check it out below.

“KELLLYYYYY OMGG WOWWWWWW ,” one of Kelly’s followers commented underneath photo fit while another wrote,” ” and others simply commented with “It’s giving mermaid queen” and others left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the fashionable post.

One thing about Kelly, she’s going to nail it every time! And per usual, we’re absolutely obsessed with this stunning look!

Beauties, what do you think about Kelly’s slay?

Did she nail it once again?

Kelly Rowland Gives Us Style Goals In Latest Two Piece Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com