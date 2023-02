Legend Making Legends: Larry Wilmore’s Mission To Highlight & Uplift Black Stories Is Lauded

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

A legend deserving of praise is none other than the phenomenal storyteller Larry Wilmore, who has an impressively stacked entertainment resume. Wilmore is also responsible for putting other legendary talents in a position to win, because of his sharp eye for talent. To continue our Black History Month celebration, learn more about our next legend making legends inside.

For more than 25 years, Emmy Award winning comedian, writer, producer and actor born Elister Larry Wilmore has served in front of the camera and behind the scenes, creating some of the most profound shows in television. His time as “Senior Black Correspondent” on “The Daily Show” from 2006 to 2014 led to him hosting his own late night show “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” from 2015 to 2016. Wilmore received critical acclaim for carving out a “uniquely powerful space” and providing “complex, destabilizing commentary on racial issues that were otherwise lacking in late-night.”

Wilmore is served as creator, writer and executive producer of popular sitcom “The Bernie Mac Show” starring the late, great comedian and actor Bernie Mac in the early 2000’s. It earned him a 2002 Emmy Award for “Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series” and a 2001 Peabody Award. This show speaks volumes to how impactful Wilmore’s work has been for the Black community and the next generation of storytellers.

As a writer, Wilmore is known for his on the hit mocumentary series “The Office,” where he also made guest appearances as Mr. Brown and served as a “diversity consultant.” He has written for other classic shows like “In Living Color,” “The PJ’s (which he co-created),” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Off-screen, Wilmore served as co-creator and consulting producer on HBO’s hit series “Insecure.” The half-hour comedy series launched creator and star Issa Rae to mainstream fame.

Wilmore also helped to launch ABC’s “black-ish” as an Executive Producer and is a co-creator of the spin-off “Grownish.”

Currently, Wilmore can be heard as host of “Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air” on The Ringer Podcast Network. The show features Wilmore’s unique mix of humor and wit as he weighs in on the issues of the week and interviews guests in the worlds of politics, entertainment, culture, sports, and beyond. Larry can also be seen in Netflix’s “Amend: The Fight for America,” where he also serves as Executive Producer.

The common thread in Wilmore’s thriving career is how he’s always put Black and authentic stories first. Wilmore has continued to uplift other Black creative up as he continues to climb an industry ladder that wasn’t built for Black artists.

We commend this legend making legends and honor him this Black History Month. Thank you Larry Wilmore for your thoughtful contributions to the entertainment business!

