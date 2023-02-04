Serena Williams Comments On The Will Smith Slap For The First Time

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The slap heard around the world is a forever moment. For the first time Serena Williams has commented on when Will Smith put hands on Chris Rock.

As per The Huffington Post the tennis legend recently paid a visit to CBS Mornings. While the sports icon discussed a variety of topics surrounding her career, host Gayle King referred to the infamous Oscars incident. “King Richard had that moment at the Oscars, what did you feel about that?” she asked. The Compton, California native kept things classy and spoke to two huge moments were eclipsed by the slap.

“I thought it was such an incredible film, and I feel that there was an incredible film after that with Questlove that kind of was overshadowed,” she responded, referring to Summer of Soul. “But, I also feel that I’ve been in a position where I’ve been under a lot of pressure and I’ve made a tremendous amount of mistakes,” she added. “And I’m the kind of person that’s like ― ‘I’ve been there. I’ve made a mistake. It’s not the end of the world.’” She also went to admit that reminded everyone that love is the message. “We’re all imperfect and we’re all human, and let’s just be kind to each other” she said.

Four months after the slap Will made an apology via his YouTube channel saying he is “deeply remorseful” for his actions. Since the incident Smith has been formally banned by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. You can Serena discuss life after tennis below.

The post Serena Williams Comments On The Will Smith Slap For The First Time appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

